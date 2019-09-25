Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 22.75 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.66 beta, while its volatility is 166.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 192.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.