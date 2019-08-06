Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

This is a contrast between Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 181.90 N/A -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.66 shows that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.7. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.