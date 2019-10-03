Reviewing Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)’s and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s results

Since Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International Inc. 55 2.15 112.15M 3.82 15.81 ManpowerGroup Inc. 84 5.54 59.38M 7.94 11.50

Demonstrates Robert Half International Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ManpowerGroup Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Robert Half International Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Robert Half International Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Robert Half International Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International Inc. 205,064,911.32% 39.8% 21.5% ManpowerGroup Inc. 70,791,607.06% 20.8% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Robert Half International Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Robert Half International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Robert Half International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Robert Half International Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Robert Half International Inc.’s average target price is $68, while its potential upside is 26.32%. Meanwhile, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s average target price is $95.6, while its potential upside is 16.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Robert Half International Inc. looks more robust than ManpowerGroup Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Robert Half International Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.78% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Robert Half International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97%

For the past year Robert Half International Inc. has weaker performance than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Summary

Robert Half International Inc. beats on 10 of the 15 factors ManpowerGroup Inc.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.