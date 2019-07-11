Reviewing Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Robert Half International Inc. has 97.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.65% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.5% of Robert Half International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.38% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Robert Half International Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 41.00% 22.20% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Robert Half International Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International Inc. N/A 61 15.00 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

Robert Half International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Robert Half International Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Robert Half International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

Robert Half International Inc. presently has an average target price of $62, suggesting a potential upside of 8.24%. The competitors have a potential upside of 64.48%. Given Robert Half International Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half International Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Robert Half International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Robert Half International Inc. -4.32% -16.38% -15.48% -10.85% -10.87% -2.06% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year Robert Half International Inc. has -2.06% weaker performance while Robert Half International Inc.’s competitors have 31.66% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Robert Half International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Robert Half International Inc.’s competitors have 1.83 and 1.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Robert Half International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Robert Half International Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Robert Half International Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Competitively, Robert Half International Inc.’s competitors are 38.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

Robert Half International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Robert Half International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.