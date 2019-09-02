Reviewing Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)’s and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s results

Since Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International Inc. 60 1.05 N/A 3.82 15.81 Barrett Business Services Inc. 80 0.70 N/A 5.86 14.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Robert Half International Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc. Barrett Business Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Robert Half International Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Robert Half International Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 39.8% 21.5% Barrett Business Services Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Robert Half International Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Barrett Business Services Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Robert Half International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Barrett Business Services Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Robert Half International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Robert Half International Inc. and Barrett Business Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68 is Robert Half International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.78% of Robert Half International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84% of Barrett Business Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Robert Half International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Barrett Business Services Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year Robert Half International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.