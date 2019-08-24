Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s results

Both Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -1.54 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.31 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. Its rival Tengasco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.2 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roan Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roan Resources Inc. and Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 53% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. was more bearish than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tengasco Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.