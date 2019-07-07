Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s results

Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.70 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and PDC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Roan Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Roan Resources Inc. and PDC Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 528.93% for Roan Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $10. Competitively the consensus price target of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.43, which is potential 45.00% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while PDC Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.