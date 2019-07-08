Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 6 0.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.50 N/A 2.88 7.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Roan Resources Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Roan Resources Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -5.7% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roan Resources Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.7% and 39.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. -25.4% -17.97% -58.5% -74.2% -78.34% -49.88% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.