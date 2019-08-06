Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s results

We are contrasting Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.40 N/A -1.54 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.43 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Roan Resources Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Liquidity

Roan Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Roan Resources Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Roan Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 834.58% and an $10 average price target. Murphy Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $29.67 average price target and a 31.40% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Roan Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.