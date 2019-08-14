Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.37 N/A -1.54 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.83 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roan Resources Inc. and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 77.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. was more bearish than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.