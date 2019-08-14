Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

This is a contrast between Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.38 N/A -1.54 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.58 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Roan Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Roan Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Roan Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Roan Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 875.61% and an $10 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 68.18%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Roan Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Roan Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.