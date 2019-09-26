Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s results

Both Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.49 N/A -1.54 0.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 6 4.41 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 demonstrates Roan Resources Inc. and Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Roan Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares and 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. Roan Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc. was more bearish than Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Roan Resources Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.