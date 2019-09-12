Reviewing Roan Resources Inc. (ROAN)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

Both Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.50 N/A -1.54 0.00 ConocoPhillips 61 1.69 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Roan Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival ConocoPhillips is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. ConocoPhillips is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Roan Resources Inc. and ConocoPhillips Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

$10 is Roan Resources Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 629.93%. On the other hand, ConocoPhillips’s potential upside is 40.61% and its consensus target price is $79.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Roan Resources Inc. seems more appealing than ConocoPhillips.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of ConocoPhillips are owned by institutional investors. Roan Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Roan Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ConocoPhillips beats Roan Resources Inc.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.