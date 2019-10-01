Reviewing Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (RRTS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. has 95.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 36.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 151,534,391.53% -187.10% -19.10% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 14.32M 9 0.00 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 2.50 2.49

As a group, Air Delivery & Freight Services companies have a potential upside of 89.07%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -12.31% -2.81% -17.11% -22.22% -82.38% -21.87% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. has -21.87% weaker performance while Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s rivals have 16.06% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. In other hand, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s peers beat Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.