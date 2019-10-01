Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|17.50M
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|177,664,974.62%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
RMG Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 74%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
