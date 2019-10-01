Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 17.50M 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RMG Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 177,664,974.62% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 74%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors RMG Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.