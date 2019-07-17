Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.51 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.