Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3% of RMG Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand RMG Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have RMG Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting RMG Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.60
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.39%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.’s rivals.
Dividends
RMG Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat RMG Acquisition Corp.
