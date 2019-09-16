Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and Its Rivals results

As Conglomerates company, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3% of RMG Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand RMG Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have RMG Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RMG Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RMG Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat RMG Acquisition Corp.