Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see RMG Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RMG Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RMG Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 14.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has 1.54% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.