Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see RMG Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of RMG Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
RMG Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 14.7%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. has 1.54% stronger performance while GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance.
Summary
RMG Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
