Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates RMG Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 36.3% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.1%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
