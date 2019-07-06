Reviewing RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

This is a contrast between RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RMG Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RMG Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 3% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year RMG Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.