Reviewing RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)’s results

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust 17 -20.86 168.28M 0.75 22.92 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 26 2.81 57.82M 1.64 16.73

Table 1 highlights RLJ Lodging Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RLJ Lodging Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 1,005,857,740.59% 0% 0% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 218,849,356.55% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Analyst Ratings

RLJ Lodging Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00

$20.5 is RLJ Lodging Trust’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.57%. Meanwhile, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 14.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that RLJ Lodging Trust looks more robust than Chesapeake Lodging Trust as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RLJ Lodging Trust and Chesapeake Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37% Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81%

For the past year RLJ Lodging Trust has weaker performance than Chesapeake Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.