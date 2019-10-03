Reviewing RLI Corp. (RLI)’s and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)’s results

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 92 3.79 37.46M 2.71 33.21 W. R. Berkley Corporation 72 3.48 145.34M 3.48 19.96

Demonstrates RLI Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. W. R. Berkley Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to RLI Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. RLI Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows RLI Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 40,819,439.90% 14.1% 3.9% W. R. Berkley Corporation 202,508,011.70% 11.6% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

RLI Corp. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, W. R. Berkley Corporation has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RLI Corp. and W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

$88 is RLI Corp.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.95%. Competitively W. R. Berkley Corporation has a consensus price target of $64.33, with potential downside of -9.05%. The data provided earlier shows that RLI Corp. appears more favorable than W. R. Berkley Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of RLI Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.2% of W. R. Berkley Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3% are RLI Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64% W. R. Berkley Corporation 1.15% 4.47% 14.1% 36.11% 40.9% 41.91%

For the past year RLI Corp. has weaker performance than W. R. Berkley Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors RLI Corp. beats W. R. Berkley Corporation.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. This segment also provides commercial insurance products and services to small-to-midsized businesses; and various fee-based services comprising claims, administrative, and consulting services. In addition, it offers specialty, casualty, surety, general, professional, excess and umbrella coverage, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation, aviation, directors and officers, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, incidental medical, property and crime, pollution, and liquor liability products; and inland marine and related property risks, and claims and risk management services. Further, this segment provides loss control services, including financial institution-specific commercial package policies, management liability, crime coverages, and financial institution bonds. It offers its products and services in 45 states and the District of Columbia in the Unites States; and 60 countries worldwide, with branches or offices in 20 locations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.