Reviewing RLI Corp. (RLI)’s and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 77 4.41 N/A 2.56 32.71 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.82 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RLI Corp. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 0.00% 13.7% 3.8% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

RLI Corp. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.05 beta which is 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for RLI Corp. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.86% for RLI Corp. with average price target of $88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RLI Corp. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 70.5%. 3.1% are RLI Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 1.65% 14.75% 21.3% 14.78% 29.18% 21.52% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2%

For the past year RLI Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors RLI Corp. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.