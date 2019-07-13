Reviewing RLI Corp. (RLI)’s and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 76 4.40 N/A 2.56 32.71 The Navigators Group Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 1.06 65.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RLI Corp. and The Navigators Group Inc. The Navigators Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RLI Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. RLI Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 0.00% 13.7% 3.8% The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that RLI Corp. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Navigators Group Inc.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RLI Corp. and The Navigators Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 1 0 0 1.00 The Navigators Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is RLI Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -45.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RLI Corp. and The Navigators Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 76.2%. Insiders held 3.1% of RLI Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of The Navigators Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 1.65% 14.75% 21.3% 14.78% 29.18% 21.52% The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45%

For the past year RLI Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Navigators Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors RLI Corp. beats The Navigators Group Inc.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.