Reviewing RLI Corp. (RLI)’s and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)’s results

We are contrasting RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 79 4.55 N/A 2.71 33.21 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.05 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RLI Corp. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to RLI Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. RLI Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

RLI Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for RLI Corp. and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RLI Corp.’s downside potential is -5.27% at a $88 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of RLI Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. RLI Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year RLI Corp. has stronger performance than State Auto Financial Corporation

Summary

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.