Reviewing Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB)’s and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s results

Both Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.77 N/A 0.75 11.32 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 5.29 N/A 1.05 17.38

Demonstrates Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 40.2% respectively. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.