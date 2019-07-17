Reviewing Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB)’s and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.09 N/A 0.76 10.01 Meta Financial Group Inc. 24 2.95 N/A 1.55 17.05

Table 1 highlights Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meta Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Riverview Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Riverview Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Meta Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Meta Financial Group Inc. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 65.7%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% Meta Financial Group Inc. 4.18% 22.63% 9.12% 5.93% -24.42% 36.36%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.