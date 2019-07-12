Reviewing Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB)’s and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s results

This is a contrast between Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.25 N/A 0.76 10.01 First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.71 N/A 2.26 12.90

In table 1 we can see Riverview Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Defiance Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Riverview Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Riverview Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Riverview Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riverview Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 67.2% respectively. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% First Defiance Financial Corp. -2.68% -0.14% -1.95% 6.52% -3.4% 18.73%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.