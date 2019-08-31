Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 17.69%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.