Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|21
|2.64
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Demonstrates RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s potential upside is 1.87% and its average target price is $25.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.