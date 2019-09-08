Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Both RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.64 N/A 1.63 14.61

Demonstrates RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s potential upside is 1.87% and its average target price is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.