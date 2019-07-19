Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|4.06
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
In table 1 we can see RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 21.77% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.