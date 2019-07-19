Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.06 N/A 0.60 10.88

In table 1 we can see RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 21.77% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.