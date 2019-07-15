Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 31 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Encore Capital Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 consensus price target and a 19.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.