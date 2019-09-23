Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|42
|3.01
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Demonstrates RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has an average price target of $46, with potential upside of 2.50%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
