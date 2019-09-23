Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.01 N/A 3.34 13.33

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.