Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.23
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 49.8%. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.