Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.23 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.32% and 49.8%. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.