Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

We are contrasting RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.31
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
