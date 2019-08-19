Reviewing RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

We are contrasting RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.31 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.