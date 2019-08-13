Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 867 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.