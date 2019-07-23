Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

We are contrasting Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,337.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.