Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2031.70 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.25 shows that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NantKwest Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. NantKwest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.5% and 8.5%. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.