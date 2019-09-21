Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Since Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 294.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.