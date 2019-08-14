Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,241.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.