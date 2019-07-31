Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 223.35% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.