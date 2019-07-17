Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 33.1 Current Ratio and a 33.1 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16% and 28.2%. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.56%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.