Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 1.01 43.28M 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,084,206,230.44% -458.3% -163.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 88,110,749.19% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $64.5, while its potential upside is 20.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

On 8 of the 12 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.