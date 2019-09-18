Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional investors held 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.