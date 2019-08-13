Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

We are contrasting Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.25. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 4.8% respectively. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.56%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.