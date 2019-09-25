Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

We are contrasting Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 6.19 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 30.05% and its consensus price target is $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 7.5% and 76.8% respectively. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.