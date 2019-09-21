Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.79 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 299.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.