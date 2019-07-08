Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.89 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.28 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.