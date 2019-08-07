Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.89 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 50.82% and its consensus price target is $114.64.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.