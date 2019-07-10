Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 55.26 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16% and 55.3%. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 40.9% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.