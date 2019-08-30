Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is a contrast between Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.